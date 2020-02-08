Car fire on Trumpet Drive

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a car fire in Newhall Saturday evening, according to fire officials.

The vehicle fire occurred on the 21300 block of Trumpet Drive, Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett said.

There was significant front-end damage to the vehicle.

Once units arrived at the scene, there was smoke, but no visible flames. Sheriff’s deputies blocked off Valle Del Oro, as a result of the fire.

Firefighters from Station 73 responded to a vehicle fire in Newhall Saturday evening. February 08, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Fire received the call at 5:41 p.m. and were still on scene as of 6:10 p.m., Pickett added.

According to Pickett, as of 6:10 p.m., no injuries were reported.