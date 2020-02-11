Castaic to discuss a single-family development

A public hearing to discuss a proposed development for the 30900 block of Stone Creek Road in Castaic is slated for March 2 at the Castaic Area Town Council Land Use Committee meeting.

The proposed development is a single-family residence, according to Erika Berry, a spokeswoman for the project’s applicant, CRC Enterprises. CRC Enterprises is a civil engineering company that specializes in land surveying.

“It is just one home for one family, on the 80 acres they own,” said Berry, in an email.

“Our client is proposing a single-family residence on a vacant 80-acre lot,” said Berry. “The Castaic Area Town Council has asked us to present our proposal before the Land Use Committee on March 2.”

Once the development is presented to Land Use, the committee will provide a recommendation to the Castaic Area Town Council regarding whether the council should support or oppose the development, according to Bob Lewis, Castaic Area Town Council president.

Council member Jim D’Addario, who represents Region 5, is the Land Use Committee chair.

“Because of the amount of dirt they will be moving, I believe they are going before the Land Use Committee to request (support for) a conditional use permit,” said Lewis.

The development is located in Region 3, off of Smith Canyon, and approximately 2 miles away from Hold Out Ranch, a ranch used for special events and film locations.

The Castaic Land Use Committee reviews proposed development projects or land use alterations within the Castaic area and makes recommendations to Los Angeles County to ensure that all proposed projects and land use alterations fall within the area’s guidelines, according to the Castaic Area Town Council Land Use Committee website.

No additional information about the project is available at this time.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Castaic Union School District Offices at 7 p.m. March 2.