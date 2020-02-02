Deputies investigate grand theft at T-Mobile

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a grand theft at a T-Mobile store in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the store on the 19200 block of Golden Valley Road in The Plaza at Golden Valley, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Two males wearing hoodies stole multiple phones,” Royal said.

The suspects were last seen driving away in a dark sedan in an unknown direction, he added.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.