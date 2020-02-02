Deputies investigate grand theft at T-Mobile

LA County Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station investigated a reported robbery at the T-Mobile store at The Plaza at Golden Valley after two unknown suspects stole several items before fleeing in a dark sedan, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a grand theft at a T-Mobile store in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the store on the 19200 block of Golden Valley Road in The Plaza at Golden Valley, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“Two males wearing hoodies stole multiple phones,” Royal said. 

The suspects were last seen driving away in a dark sedan in an unknown direction, he added.

This incident remains under investigation. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

