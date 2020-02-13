Deputies reportedly attacked after responding to drunken fight

A Newhall man was arrested Tuesday after he was suspected of attacking Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies while under the influence.

At 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies arrived and located a group of people behind the location,” Somoano said via email Thursday. “When deputies approached, the intoxicated suspect, who had visible injuries on him, interfered with the deputies’ disturbance investigation and assaulted one of two deputies.”

It took several deputies to subdue the suspect, according to Somoano, and they were eventually able to take him into custody.

Anthony Aguiar, 25, of Newhall, was arrested on suspicion of resisting and assaulting a peace officer, along with a disorderly conduct for being drunk in public, Somoano said.

“One deputy sustained a minor injury during the confrontation,” Somoano said.

Aguiar was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.