Escaped prisoner caught by San Diego-area law enforcement

The inmate who walked away from an Acton Fire Camp was apprehended Wednesday by law enforcement officials in San Diego.

In a press release distributed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Service unit Rancho Cucamonga, officials stated Christian Ledon, 19, was arrested at a rental car agency near San Diego International Airport.

“He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility,” the release said.

Officials believe Ledon was able to sneak off the Acton Conservation Camp at 8800 Soledad Canyon Road before the early-morning head count on Monday.

“Staff discovered inmate Ledon was missing,” said the news release. “A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted.”

Ledon had been committed to CDCR on May 30, 2019, from San Diego to serve a four-year sentence for second-degree robbery, officials said. He was scheduled to be released in July 2021.

A number of law enforcement agencies worked together in the search, from state to local, from fire to law enforcement.

Ledon’s case is now being handed over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for felony prosecution, and because of his alleged actions, he will no longer be allowed to serve time at a fire camp.

Since 1977, ninety-nine percent of all escaped prisoners have been apprehended, according to the CDCR press release.