Free open art studio held monthly in Newhall

On the first Saturday of each month, the ARTree Community Arts Center hosts a free art workshop in the community from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., where children and their parents can participate in different art projects.

Every month, the center creates three new art projects in their “Flutterby Art Studio”, so the community can explore art, Sheri Carlson, education chair, says.

“Parents can sit next to their children and make something, said Carlson. “It’s a chance to do something together.”

Iris Arnold paints a Valentine’s Day card at the ARTree studio in Newhall Saturday morning as part of a community art event. February 01, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

All the art supplies are supplied by the center, and all guests are asked to bring is their creativity, said Michael Powell, chair member and instructor. According to Carlson, Powell is the “father of the program” and has been with the program since its start.

“Everyone has creativity,” said Powell. “It is a passion of mine to create and ARTree gives me the opportunity to do that and share.”

Powell was first drawn to ARTree after observing teachers teach their students at the center and Powell said that the teachers looked like they were having fun with the students.

Saturday’s workshop had a Valentine’s Day theme where guests could paint Valentine’s cards along with other love-related projects. Parents were seen helping their children with their projects, and others were seen completing ones of their own.

Residents complete craft activities at the ARTree Community Arts Center in Newhall Saturday morning. February 02, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Washable markers, sharpies, paints and other art supplies covered the workshop as children utilized each one in their projects. Children worked diligently on their crafts, and once they completed them, they were sure to share their art with the group.

“Eventually, we would like to expand the program on another night to be more geared towards adults,” said Carlson. “People don’t get enough chances to just create something.”

ARTree volunteers helped at the event by guiding children through their crafts while others greeted families into the workshop.

“Creativity in number one in my life,” said Rick Rickson, ARTree volunteer. “I think (this workshop) is wonderful for everyone and it doesn’t matter what age you are.”

The Flutterby open art studio is appropriate for all ages and is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the city of Santa Clarita. The next session will be held on March 7, at 22508 6th Street in the ARTree Community Arts Center.

“I think art is vital for the community because it gives people the opportunity to be creative,” said Carlson.

For more information, email Michael Powell at [email protected]