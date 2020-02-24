Full response called for Saugus brush fire

A brush fire near Lost Creek Road in Saugus prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a brush fire about a half-mile east of Lost Creek Road just after noon, according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported approximately a 1-acre brush fire in light to medium brush with no structures threatened, Lim said.

Although the fire was said to be moving slowly, it was reported to be underneath high-tension power lines, which Lim said firefighters would be cautious of.

At 12:53 p.m., firefighters reported they had stopped forward progress at 1-and-a-half acres, Supervisor Leslie Lua said. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

