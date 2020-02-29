Hart District to discuss LCAP, board policies at meeting

The Hart District’s governing board is expected to discuss its progress toward the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) goals, internet services and board policy revisions during Wednesday’s board meeting.

The March 2020 LCAP update is a three-year update of state and federal funds and the California Dashboard results in English, math and chronic absenteeism for the district in 2019.

Scores have increased in English by 4.9 points, putting the district 54.3 points above the state standard, and math by 3.4 points, which is 3 points above the state standard, according to the dashboard results for the William S.Hart Union High School District.

Chronic absenteeism, which is defined by students who are absent more than 10% of the school year, has increased 0.6%, totaling to 6.4% of students showing chronic absenteeism in the district.

The LCAP will also include input from stakeholders such as priorities of the district, if staff need training in a particular area and what are important services the district could provide.

The board will also vote to approve the three-year contract, extending the services of Charter Communications Operating, LLC, which has provided internet services to school sites since 2012. The current contract ends at the end of June this year.

The new contract will provide “the district the flexibility and pricing to increase connection speeds between school sites and the Internet as needed,” according to the district’s agenda.

The new contract will decrease the annual cost of service to $451,428. If increased internet speeds are needed, an agreement addendum will be brought to the board for approval.

Two board policies will be brought back to the board for a second reading and possible approval, if voted by the board.

Board policy 5146 – Married/Pregnant/Parenting Students states students will be granted eight weeks parental leave in order to bond with their child, and reasonable accommodations will be put in place to give lactating students a private area.

Board Policy 5145.13 – Response to Immigration Enforcement states children whose parents have been detained or deported would be released to the next person listed on their emergency contact form or a person who has an authorized caregiver affidavit. It is also stated that the district is prohibited from collecting information regarding a student’s, or their families, citizenship or immigration status.

The William S. Hart Union High School District board meetings take place the first and third Wednesday of each month.

The district office is located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.