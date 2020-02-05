Hart District to hold ‘Community Safety Dialogues’

William S. Hart Union High School District will be holding two “Community Safety Dialogues” during the spring semester featuring a panel of experts in the field of safety and threat assessment.

In a statement released by Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman on Monday, the community will have the opportunity to hear expert research on safety and threat assessment and ask questions during the panel on Feb. 24 and March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The meetings are scheduled to take place at the Santa Clarita Activities Center and both meetings will cover the same material.

Among the experts are David Schonfeld, who has served as the commissioner for the National Commission on Children and Disasters and the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission; Patrick Prince, the chief threat assessment officer at the University of Southern California; Joseph Wright, member of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals; and Ben Kallin, threat assessment officer at the University of Southern California.

A Jan. 17 statement from Kuhlman said the district has been working with experts to reinforce safety protocol and procedures in light of the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.

“In our continuing effort to keep our students safe, the Hart District has initiated a process to reinforce our threat assessment policies and procedures. This plan involves a partnership with a panel of safety experts whose knowledge and expertise will help guide our decision-making,” Kuhlman said in the statement.

The district asks for a reservation form to be filled out before attendance and can include questions to be addressed.

To make a reservations, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZyzreIGeARve9HO4MpmXAipFPkZa_SUdNUZncK5jdM2abbg/viewform

The Santa Clarita Activities Center is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.