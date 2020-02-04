Henry Mayo celebrates Healthy Heart Month with events

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

“One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease,” the CDC reports.

Though heart disease can affect virtually anyone anymore, there are steps an individual can take to manage their health conditions, according to a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital news release.

February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo is sponsoring three events in February to encourage heart health in the community.

National Wear Red Day

On Feb. 7, the community can raise awareness for women’s heart health by wearing red.

“(National Wear Red Day is) celebrated each year on the first Friday in February, to bring greater attention to heart disease awareness as the leading cause of death for Americans,” a National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute news release says.

All over the country, there will be people showing their support with a pop of red in their outfit.

“Wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives,” according to the Go Red for Women website. “Because when we come together, there’s nothing we can’t do.”

Health Heart Fair

On Valentine’s Day, Henry Mayo in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will host their quarterly Heart Health Fair at the Newhall Community Center.

This fair is free to the public and individuals over the age of 18 can receive free screenings and services. Attendees can have their blood pressure monitored, cholesterol tested, receive a carotid artery screening and more, according to a Henry Mayo news release.

“We want to offer even more health resources to our community,” Emily Kim, Henry Mayo marketing and community benefit specialist, said in a news release.

It will run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., and the public is welcome to attend.

Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St. in Newhall.

Heart-Healthy Nutrition – What’s On Your Plate?

To discuss the American Heart Association’s dietary guidelines, Kim Brown, registered dietitian nutritionist at Henry Mayo, will lead a discussion 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 on what steps someone can take to lower their risk of heart disease.

“Heart-healthy means that we’re following a diet and lifestyle that prevents heart disease,” Brown said on the hospital’s “It’s Your Health” podcast.

Brown reviews foods to avoid, foods to fill your plate, fat and sodium guidelines, food labels and getting active, the Henry Mayo website says.

The free course is open to the public and is scheduled to be held in Room 2 of the Henry Mayo Center (located on the Henry Mayo campus).



“Learn how to ditch the junk, give your body the nutrient-dense fuel it needs, and love every minute of it,” said a Henry Mayo news release.

For more information, call 661-200-2300 and register for the course at henrymayo.com.