Injured hiker results in emergency response

An injured hiker in Towsley Canyon resulted in an emergency response from both paramedics and law enforcement personnel Friday.
The call came in at 2:34 p.m. on the Old Road near Towsley Canyon Road, according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“It’s a possible ankle fracture about an hour hike into Towsley,” said Bennett.
Officials at first had called in a fire department helicopter to assist with an evacuation, but that was canceled at 2:46 p.m..
“We’ll be able to walk the patient out,” said Bennett.
A number of emergency response vehicles were parked at the base of Towsley Canyon while paramedics began their walk up to rendezvous with the hiker.
