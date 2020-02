A magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported approximately 1 mile north-northwest of Castaic and about 10 miles deep, the U.S.Geological Survey reported Friday. The quake was felt in many parts of the Santa Clarita Valley and down to Sylmar.

The earthquake was initially reported at 5:43 a.m., according to USGS.

This is the second earthquake to be reported in the SCV in the past month, the first being a magnitude-1.7 earthquake in Valencia on Feb. 10.