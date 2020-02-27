Man reportedly swings coffee pot at customers, deputies

A man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of grabbing a coffee pot and swinging it at customers and deputies in a Newhall store.

At around 10 a.m., deputies were called to a business on the 24500 block of Lyons Avenue regarding reports of a male adult “‘who said he was going to throw coffee at customers,’” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was reportedly taking the coffee pot and swinging it around, attempting to smash the victim (an employee) in the face with the glass, Miller said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the 30-year-old man reportedly attempted to do the same with deputies, becoming combative with them, as well.

The suspect was arrested on felony suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer.