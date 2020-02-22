‘Many Families, One Community’ event returns to Golden Valley

Students and their families gathered for the fourth-annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School Saturday.

Coordinated by the Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, the community event allowed students from all grade levels, along with their parents, to explore local resources and participate in activities.

“This was something thought of by Dr. Kawaguchi (superintendent of Sulphur Springs district),” said Shelley Weinstein, Sulphur Springs board president. “It gives families the opportunity to see the resources available close by. We have everything here from Girl Scouts to mental health resources.”

The event offered nearly 50 local resource booths for students and parents to learn more about food services, mental health, higher education resources and more.

Loretta and Masen Buxton greet families visiting the PFLAG booth at the “Many Families, One Community” resource fair hosted at Golden Valley High School Saturday afternoon. February 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Lorette Buxton, a volunteer from the PFlag organization, said this event provided young students with great resources which could help in all aspects of life. “Children and teens might grow up with a lot of issues so these places can offer help,” she added.

23 workshops were offered which catered to parents, junior high and high school students. Many of the workshops were offered in English and Spanish, so Spanish-speaking families were able to utilize the workshops.

Workshop topics ranged from physical and emotional health, how to be a successful student in any grade level and internet safety.

Alex Morales plays “Connect 4” at the Boys and Girls Club booth at the “Many Families, One Community” resource day hosted by Golden Valley High School Saturday afternoon. February 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Young kids were able to attend a children’s program, which took them around the event to pet goats and tour a Los Angeles County Fire Department fire truck.

Baily Fara Lieberman points to a “Saugus Strong” themed painting she created on display at the “Many Families, One Community” resource fair hosted by Golden Valley High School Saturday afternoon. February 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After the workshops and programs were completed, families had the opportunity to listen to elementary, junior high and high school bands play music while viewing the “Many Families, One Community” art gallery, which featured student’s drawings and paintings.

Before the event concluded, families were able to enjoy lunch brought in by local food trucks.