Multiple persons trapped in rollover crash near Pinetree

A rollover crash involving multiple vehicles in a residential neighborhood near Pinetree Community School prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

A rollover crash involving multiple vehicles in a residential neighborhood near Pinetree Community School prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Thursday morning.  

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a three-vehicle traffic collision with one vehicle overturned with persons trapped around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lotusgarden Drive and Violet Lane Way, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua. 

Pinetree Community School students and staff watch as firefighters work to extricate a man and woman trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash in a residential neighborhood near the school on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

Firefighters on the scene worked to extricate multiple people who were trapped in the vehicle that was laying on its side on top of another vehicle while using ropes attached to the pillars in the front lawn of a house to prevent the vehicle from falling further onto its side.

As of 12:15 p.m., a man and woman have been extricated from the vehicle and loaded into the back of ambulances.

Signal Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials attach ropes to the pillars in the front lawn of a house to prevent a vehicle involved in a rollover crash from falling further onto its side on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS