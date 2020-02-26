Newhall School District approves preschool tuition increase

The Newhall School District’s governing board voted 4-0 to approve a tuition increase at the Oak Hills Elementary preschool program during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The increase will add $100 a month to the Oak Hills Elementary preschool program tuition, bringing the tuition total to $950 monthly, beginning July 2020.

“The program is not being covered by the current charge,” said Jeff Pelzel, superintendent of the school district. “The district supplements the outstanding charges to cover the cost.”

The program, which has a capacity of 24 students, previously had a tuition of $850 per month. According to Pelzel, the last preschool tuition increase was about five years ago, and the cost of supplies and staffing has increased since then.|

The new tuition will increase staffing cost and professional developmental needs, according to the meeting agenda.

“This is to ensure the funding and operational costs are covered,” said Pelzel. “It’s not to make a profit.”