Off-duty LAPD officer accused of brandishing a gun during a road rage incident returns to court

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer suspected of brandishing a gun during a road rage incident in Santa Clarita two months ago pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, of Saugus, faces one felony count of brandishing a gun at a motorist on Dec. 14 on Copper Hill Drive around 5 p.m.

“She pleaded not guilty today and is due back for the prelim setting on March 6,” said Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Buruiana, according to a press release distributed by the district attorney’s office, is suspected of pulling a gun on a motorist who “made a U-turn in front of her while they drove near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road.”

Deputies were able to stop the car by the time the suspect had reached the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road.

“If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in county jail,” said the district attorney’s news release.

Buruiana, whose bail was set at $20,000, was released on bond four hours after her arrest.