One injured in motorcycle crash

One person was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision involving a motorcycle in Santa Clarita Wednesday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a vehicle versus motorcycle near the intersection of Hidden Hills Drive and Copper Hill Drive around 8:20 a.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“We transported one (person) to the hospital,” Peters added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

