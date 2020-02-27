One trapped in multivehicle crash

A multivehicle traffic collision results in at least one person trapped Thursday evening in Santa Clarita.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a multivehicle traffic collision near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Skycrest Circle Drive just before 10 p.m., according to Supervisor Melinda Choy.

One person was trapped as a result of the collision, Choy added.

“We transported one patient to the hospital, (and their) condition was unknown,” said Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

