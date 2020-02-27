Protocol set in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has a protocol set in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, if it were to come to Santa Clarita.

“We’ve had this protocol set in place for a while,” said Patrick Moody, director of marketing and public relations at Henry Mayo. “We are screening people who come in the hospital and outpatient clinics.”

Patients who exhibit symptoms of the virus, which include: fever, cough and difficulty breathing, are being screened. In addition, they are taking patient’s travel history into consideration, Moody said.

Henry Mayo is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines about travel history, which means anyone who had travelled from an affection geographic area within 14 days of symptom onset, according to the CDC website.

“We haven’t had any cases (in SCV) yet, and if we suspect a case, that person will immediately be isolated and put into a private room,” said Moody. “Then, we will contact the Infection Control staff where they will conduct an additional screening by testing them.”

The patient will remain isolated until their test results are received, Moody added.

CDC recommends a series of everyday preventive actions that community can take to prevent the spread of the virus with the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

At this time, wearing a mask is not in Henry Mayo or the CDC’s recommendations.