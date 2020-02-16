Pursuit runs through Santa Clarita — twice

A pursuit that began in Montebello Police Department’s jurisdiction led law enforcement officers on a 2-hour chase and ran through the Santa Clarita Valley at least twice Saturday night.

Montebello Police Department officials responded to reports of a possible drunken driver after receiving a call of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road around 11 p.m., according to Lt. Larry Jackson.

Officers then initiated a pursuit after the driver of the white Cadillac sedan failed to yield, Jackson added.

California Highway Patrol officers then joined the pursuit when the Cadillac got onto Interstate 5, according to Officer Peter Nicholson.

Though spike strips were deployed, the pursuit continued as the Cadillac traveled north, passing through the Santa Clarita Valley and up into Kern County, before returning back down I-5, Nicholson said.

The pursuit ended at Van Nuys Boulevard just south of Highway 101 in Sherman Oaks when officers were able to successfully carry out a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, where they used their patrol vehicle to force the Cadillac to turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop, Nicholson added.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials were summoned to the scene by CHP for reports of a person injured just after 1 a.m., according to spokesman Brian Humphrey.

That person, who was later identified as the driver of the Cadillac, was then transported to a local area hospital, Humphrey added.