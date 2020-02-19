‘Reno 911!’ cast assists deputies with ‘9 p.m. Routine’

The comedy stars of Comedy Central’s “Reno 911!” may play cops on television, but this past week, they helped citizens prevent real crime by spreading awareness about the 9 p.m. routine.

In a video promoted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the city of Santa Clarita, five members of the cast of “Reno 911!” urge SCV residents to remember to follow their “9 p.m. Routine.”

The “9 p.m. Routine” has been a campaign in recent years that asks for individuals to “remove any valuables from vehicles, lock vehicle doors and trunks, check exterior door locks and turn on exterior lights.”

“Making this simple routine a priority every night at 9 p.m. can be the difference between safety and becoming a victim of crime,” read a news release about the video.

In the public service announcement video, each cast member discusses a particular aspect of the 9 p.m. routine in character.

The city said they hope it is spread online and through friends and family because “the #9PMRoutine continues to be one of the best ways to thwart crime and maintain safety in our Santa Clarita community.”

The video was filmed during the cast’s visit to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station earlier this week, where they continued to shoot the seventh season of their show.

