Residents evacuated following gas main break

At least two residents have been evacuated following a 2-inch gas main break in Valencia Wednesday.
The call came in on the 25900 block of Matel Road at 1:36 p.m., according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“It was reported as a contractor hitting the gas line,” said Bennett.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have been dispatched in order to assist with traffic.
Southern California Gas Co. officials have been sent to the site in order to help assess and repair the broken gas main.
There was no indication as of 1:45 p.m. if more residents will be evacuated beyond the two who had been initially evacuated.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
