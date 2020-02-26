Residents evacuated following gas main break

At least two residents have been evacuated following a 2-inch gas main break in Valencia Wednesday.

The call came in on the 25900 block of Matel Road at 1:36 p.m., according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It was reported as a contractor hitting the gas line,” said Bennett.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have been dispatched in order to assist with traffic.

A resident is escorted back to their home following a gas main break on Matel Road in Valencia. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Workers and firefighters standby while they wait for Southern California Gas Co. officials to arrive. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Officials work to shut off the gas leak on Matel Road in Valencia on Wednesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Southern California Gas Co. officials have been sent to the site in order to help assess and repair the broken gas main.

There was no indication as of 1:45 p.m. if more residents will be evacuated beyond the two who had been initially evacuated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.