Santa Clara River fire extinguished by single engine

A small fire broke out in Valencia Friday and was extinguished by a single fire engine.

The call originally came in at Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard in the Santa Clara Riverbed at 11:07 a.m., according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A small brush fire broke out in Valencia Friday and was extinguished by a single fire engine. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A small brush fire broke out in Valencia Friday and was extinguished by a single fire engine. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It’s a small fire and (they) can handle it with one engine,” said Lim.

The fire was reportedly started by a cooking fire underneath the bridge.

Firefighters said they had extinguished the blaze soon after they arrived.