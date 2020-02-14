Santa Clara River fire extinguished by single engine

A small fire broke out in Valencia Friday and was extinguished by a single fire engine.
The call originally came in at Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard in the Santa Clara Riverbed at 11:07 a.m., according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“It’s a small fire and (they) can handle it with one engine,” said Lim.
The fire was reportedly started by a cooking fire underneath the bridge.
Firefighters said they had extinguished the blaze soon after they arrived.
