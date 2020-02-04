Sheriffs respond to ‘baby not breathing’ on Lyons Avenue

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and fire officials responded to a report of a “baby not breathing” near Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Tuesday morning. 

“(Sheriff’s deputies) responded to a reported baby-not-breathing call near Lyons Avenue and Peachland Avenue,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“We assisted fire,” said Mohrhoff. Deputies received the call around 11 a.m., according to Mohrhoff. 

“It was a cardiac arrest call, and there were a total of two patients being transported to a local hospital,” said Los Angeles County Fire Dispatcher Leslie Lua. 

The patients’ conditions are unknown at this time, Lua said at 11:45 a.m..

