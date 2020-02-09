Single-car rollover sends one to hospital

Breaking News File Art

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 near Golden Valley Road sent one passenger to a local hospital Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a vehicle that had rolled over into a tree with one person trapped around 8:11 a.m. on northbound Highway 14 just north of Golden Valley Road, according to Supervisor Art Marrujo.

A white SUV had overturned down an embankment landing on its roof, California Highway Patrol Officer Hong said.

Though no SigAlert was issued, the right two lanes on northbound Highway 14 were closed as firefighters worked to extricate the passenger, who was then transported to the hospital, according to Hong and Marrujo.

The incident was cleared as of 9:25 a.m., Hong added.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS