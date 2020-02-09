Single-car rollover sends one to hospital

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 near Golden Valley Road sent one passenger to a local hospital Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a vehicle that had rolled over into a tree with one person trapped around 8:11 a.m. on northbound Highway 14 just north of Golden Valley Road, according to Supervisor Art Marrujo.

A white SUV had overturned down an embankment landing on its roof, California Highway Patrol Officer Hong said.

Though no SigAlert was issued, the right two lanes on northbound Highway 14 were closed as firefighters worked to extricate the passenger, who was then transported to the hospital, according to Hong and Marrujo.

The incident was cleared as of 9:25 a.m., Hong added.