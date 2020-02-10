Single-vehicle crash in Valencia closes all lanes of The Old Road

CHP officers responded to a vehicle over a bridge on The Old Road just past Valencia Blvd. where one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

One person was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle collision fell into a ravine in Valencia Monday afternoon, causing a “hard closure” on The Old Road, meaning only emergency vehicles are able to pass. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision on The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway just before 2:20 p.m., according to fire spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“One person was extricated and one person was transported (to a hospital),” she said. 

CHP assisted a driver of a solo vehicle crash after reportedly going over the side of a bridge on The Old Road near Valencia Blvd., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

The vehicle, which went left the road near a bridge, was described as a small, black car, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash caused all lanes of the Old Road, between Magic Mountain Parkway and Rye Canyon Road, to shut down in both directions until 2:57 p.m., according to the CHP.

The CHP assisted with the hard closure, setting up cones to divert traffic in the area. 

The age, gender and condition of the person transported to the hospital was not known. 

