‘Suspicious-person’ call results in deputy-involved fight

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating an officer-involved fight that took place during a “suspicious person” call at the Walmart auto care center parking lot on the 25400 block of The Old Road, on Saturday. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Deputies responded to the call at approximately 5:20 p.m., which resulted in a deputy-involved fight, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“I believe two or three people were arrested,” said Martinez.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the scene shortly after to treat minor injuries.

“(The injury) was non-life threatening,” said Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Department dispatch supervisor. “Paramedics cleared the scene within 10 minutes, and no deputies sustained serious injuries.”

The incident prompted heavy police presence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.