Truck Fire on Interstate 5 stops traffic, prompts hazmat response

A truck fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Vista Del Lago has caused traffic delays, according to Officer Dion Conley of the California Highway Patrol.



Firefighters responded to reports of a big rig fully engulfed in flames at around 6:35 a.m. said Los Angeles County Fire Department Representative Leslie Lua. “The fire was knocked down at 7:05 a.m.”



“A SigAlert was requested at 7:20 for two hours,” said Conley. “We still have lanes blocked.”



Two lanes remain open to traffic according to Conley with two expected to remain closed until around 9:30 a.m.



Just after 7:30 a.m., CalTrans officials arriving on scene to manage traffic requested that the SIG Alert be extended for an additional hour, according to Conley.



Hazmat crews were called out to the area to clean a spill of around 150 gallons of gasoline on the roadway, according to Lua.



No one was injured in the incident according to Lua.