Deputies investigate fatal shooting, report of robbery

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that reportedly took place during an attempted robbery Sunday night, according to officials.

Deputies and fire officials were called to the scene to a report of a robbery at the Golden Stop Liquor on the 19900 block of Golden Valley Road on Sunday night at approximately 8:21 p.m. Fire officials reported that medical personnel responded because two people were reportedly shot near that location.

“We are there and the initial call come out as a gun-shot call,” said Michael Pittman, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The indication is that there are two persons that are shot. One of the persons is an adult male, and the second patient they did not describe.”

One of the victims later was confirmed dead at the scene by fire officials. The second patient, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas, was transported to a nearby hospital.

“As of right now, there’s a robbery call over there, and we’re working on it,” said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, around 8:45 p.m.

The call came in at approximately 8:20 p.m., near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway.

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed they were still on scene investigating the robbery and the shooting as of 9 p.m., and expected to be on scene for a while.

Deputies were still on scene and investigating as of 9:40 p.m., and did not yet release information about the possible suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

