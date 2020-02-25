Two suspects arrested for allegedly fighting sheriff’s deputy

During a Feb. 22 patrol in Stevenson Ranch, a suspect attempted to assault a sheriff’s deputy while another jumped on the deputy’s back, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Saturday, a lone deputy was patrolling the 25400 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, where he saw a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle was parked behind a group of businesses in a secluded location, according to the incident report.

When the deputy approached the car, a 32-year-old man from Castaic reportedly exited the vehicle, apparently under the influence of drugs, and began to claim he had nothing to do with anything illegal inside of the vehicle, according to Shirley Miller, a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

“Coffey tried to flee and assaulted the deputy,” said Miller. “A struggle ensued, wherein they ended on the ground. (A 21-year-old female suspect) then exited the vehicle (and) jumped on the deputy’s back and assaulted him.”

A third suspect, a 31-year-old woman, allegedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Miller said.

Several assisting deputies responded and all three suspects were eventually detained.

“Narcotics and narcotics packaging items were found in the vehicle or in the possession of all three suspects,” Miller said.

The male suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault of a police officer, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, possession of narcotics and bringing a narcotic into a jail.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with resisting arrested and narcotics-related offenses.