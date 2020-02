A vehicle struck a pedestrian Monday afternoon in Stevenson Ranch, prompting a call to first responders.

The call came in 3:46 p.m. on the 25000 block of The Old Road, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“All that came in was that it was a vehicle vs. pedestrian,” said Lopez. “No one was transported.”

Lopez said first responders had arrived on the scene by 3:52 p.m. in order to help those involved.