Villanueva cancels Town Hall, rescheduled for March

Although a town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in Santa Clarita Wednesday night, officials have said that meeting has now been rescheduled.

Deputy Maria Lucero of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said Villanueva had to reschedule the meeting due to him being at the Major County Sheriffs of America 2020 Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.

The meeting has been moved to March 2 at West Ranch High, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.