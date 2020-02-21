Where to vote in the SCV and beyond

Mock elections for Voting Solutions for All People scheduled for Sept. 28-29 at 50 locations across the county, including College of the Canyons. Courtesy of the county of Los Angeles

Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week.” Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary. 

While voters will have a chance to go to any location in Los Angeles County, as a result of the new voting system, there will be 26 voting centers open across the Santa Clarita Valley for days on and before the election. 

All polling locations will be open from Saturday, Feb. 22 through Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m. For a complete list of centers, visit locator.lavote.net.

Al-Umma Cntr of Santa Clarita Valley

18027 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 

Bouquet Canyon Elementary

28110 Wellston Drive, Saugus 

Canyon Country Park

17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country 

Castaic Sports Complex

31320 N Castaic Road, Castaic 

Castaic Middle School

28900 Hillcrest Parkway, Castaic 

Cedarcreek Elementary School

27792 Camp Plenty Road, Santa Clarita 

College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 

George A Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex

Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 

Hilton Garden Inn

27710 The Old Road, Valencia 

La Mesa Junior High School

26623 May Way, Santa Clarita 

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 

LA County Fire Station 126

26320 Citrus St, Santa Clarita 

Mint Canyon Moose Lodge

18000 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 

Mountainview Elementary School

22201 Cypress Place, Saugus 

Newhall Park

24923 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita 

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St, Newhall 

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St, Santa Clarita 

Orchard Arms Senior Apts

23410 Wiley Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita 

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

23045 Lyons Ave, Newhall 

Rio Norte Junior High School

28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Park

27285 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 

Sierra Vista Jr High School

19425 Stillmore St, Canyon Country 

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 

Valencia Hills Club

24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia 

Valencia Library

23743 W Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita 

William S Hart Union High School District

21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita CA 91350

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal.

