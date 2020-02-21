Where to vote in the SCV and beyond

Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week.” Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.

While voters will have a chance to go to any location in Los Angeles County, as a result of the new voting system, there will be 26 voting centers open across the Santa Clarita Valley for days on and before the election.

All polling locations will be open from Saturday, Feb. 22 through Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m. For a complete list of centers, visit locator.lavote.net.

Al-Umma Cntr of Santa Clarita Valley

18027 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita



Bouquet Canyon Elementary

28110 Wellston Drive, Saugus



Canyon Country Park

17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country



Castaic Sports Complex

31320 N Castaic Road, Castaic



Castaic Middle School

28900 Hillcrest Parkway, Castaic



Cedarcreek Elementary School

27792 Camp Plenty Road, Santa Clarita



College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita



George A Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex

Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita



Hilton Garden Inn

27710 The Old Road, Valencia



La Mesa Junior High School

26623 May Way, Santa Clarita



Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita



LA County Fire Station 126

26320 Citrus St, Santa Clarita



Mint Canyon Moose Lodge

18000 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita



Mountainview Elementary School

22201 Cypress Place, Saugus



Newhall Park

24923 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita



Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St, Newhall



Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St, Santa Clarita



Orchard Arms Senior Apts

23410 Wiley Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita



Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

23045 Lyons Ave, Newhall



Rio Norte Junior High School

28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita



Santa Clarita Park

27285 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita



Sierra Vista Jr High School

19425 Stillmore St, Canyon Country



Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch



Valencia Hills Club

24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia



Valencia Library

23743 W Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita



William S Hart Union High School District

21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita CA 91350