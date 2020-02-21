Where to vote in the SCV and beyond

Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week.” Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
While voters will have a chance to go to any location in Los Angeles County, as a result of the new voting system, there will be 26 voting centers open across the Santa Clarita Valley for days on and before the election.
All polling locations will be open from Saturday, Feb. 22 through Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m. For a complete list of centers, visit locator.lavote.net.
Al-Umma Cntr of Santa Clarita Valley
18027 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita
Bouquet Canyon Elementary
28110 Wellston Drive, Saugus
Canyon Country Park
17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country
Castaic Sports Complex
31320 N Castaic Road, Castaic
Castaic Middle School
28900 Hillcrest Parkway, Castaic
Cedarcreek Elementary School
27792 Camp Plenty Road, Santa Clarita
College of the Canyons
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
George A Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita
Hilton Garden Inn
27710 The Old Road, Valencia
La Mesa Junior High School
26623 May Way, Santa Clarita
Le Chene French Cuisine
12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita
LA County Fire Station 126
26320 Citrus St, Santa Clarita
Mint Canyon Moose Lodge
18000 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita
Mountainview Elementary School
22201 Cypress Place, Saugus
Newhall Park
24923 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita
Newhall Community Center
22421 Market St, Newhall
Old Town Newhall Library
24500 Main St, Santa Clarita
Orchard Arms Senior Apts
23410 Wiley Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
23045 Lyons Ave, Newhall
Rio Norte Junior High School
28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Park
27285 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
Sierra Vista Jr High School
19425 Stillmore St, Canyon Country
Stevenson Ranch Library
25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch
Valencia Hills Club
24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia
Valencia Library
23743 W Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita
William S Hart Union High School District
21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita CA 91350
