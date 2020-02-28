Wife allegedly attacks husband with samurai sword

A wife reportedly assaulted her husband with a samurai sword in Newhall on Friday.
Deputies were called to the scene of an assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 4:50 p.m. near Valle Del Oro and Alder Drive.
“The call came in as a wife attacked her husband with a samurai sword,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Multiple deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene Friday. Units on the scene worked to clear the area and had guns drawn while there.
A woman was taken into custody.
The status of the husband was unknown as of the publication of this article.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
