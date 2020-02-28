Wife allegedly attacks husband with samurai sword

A wife reportedly assaulted her husband with a samurai sword in Newhall on Friday.

Deputies were called to the scene of an assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 4:50 p.m. near Valle Del Oro and Alder Drive.

“The call came in as a wife attacked her husband with a samurai sword,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Deputies respond to a wife reportedly assaulting her husband with a samurai sword in Newhall on Friday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A deputy walks out with the sword allegedly used in the suspected assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Multiple deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene Friday. Units on the scene worked to clear the area and had guns drawn while there.

A woman was taken into custody.

The status of the husband was unknown as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.