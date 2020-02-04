Woman killed in fatal Gorman crash identified

The woman killed in a fatal crash on the freeway in Gorman Saturday night has been identified.

Carmen Sanchez Aragon, 50, from Peru, was identified as the back-seat passenger who was killed after the vehicle she was traveling in, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, overturned on the southbound side of Interstate 5, north of State Route 138.

According to the initial report of the collision written by California Highway Patrol officers out of Fort Tejon, a call of a traffic collision involving a solo vehicle was reported at 6:05 p.m.

“For reasons unknown, the driver of the Chevrolet moved the vehicle abruptly to the right, where it collided with the asphalt curb, overturned and landed on Ralph’s Ranch Road,” read the report about the incident. “During the overturning, one of the passengers, (Aragon), was ejected into the roadway.”

Aragon was pronounced dead on the scene.

While CHP officers worked to investigate the collision, all lanes of the southbound side of the I-5 were temporarily closed, and Ralph’s Ranch Road was closed for approximately two hours, according to the release.

“Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor.”

Arturo Ramirez, 60, who investigators believe was the driver, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with moderate injuries. Andrea Ramirez-Garcia, 19, was transported to Henry Mayo with major injuries.

No arrests have been made as a result of the collision.