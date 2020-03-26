170 tests administered at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Wednesday; 95 so far returned

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said since the start of the recent coronavirus outbreak they’ve administered 170 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday night, as county health officials release a tally of 22 confirmed cases across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Patrick Moody, a spokesman for Henry Mayo, said that of the 170 tests, 95 test results have returned while 75 remain at the lab.

The lead time for the tests to be returned from the labs is four to six days, according to Moody. “They are getting more tests to process so it is taking a little bit longer now.”

Of those 95 tests returned, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed a total of 13 positive cases as of Wednesday night, Moody said. Of that total, only two COVID-19 patients, one who tested positive Tuesday and another who previously tested positive, remain in the hospital.

Moody said the hospital is prepared to administer more tests, in addition to the ones they’ve already administered, based on the recommendations of patients’ physicians and/or for those who meet the Centers for Disease Control criteria.

“It just depends upon demand, or how many patients with the appropriate criteria,” said Moody, adding that it’s expected the 13.6% of people overall who are receiving their tests back with positive results will decrease as more people are tested.

SCV sees highest spike Thursday

The SCV count of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus tests reached 22 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

This count includes Henry Mayo’s tally of 13 confirmed cases and an additional nine confirmed cases from other private healthcare providers.

The county’s report, released around 1 p.m. Thursday, broke down cases as follows:

One in Canyon Country, a region in which the county grouped to include areas such as Agua Dulce, Bouquet Canyon, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia.

Two in Castaic.

Three in Stevenson Ranch, which groups areas such as Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Twin Lakes and Val Verde.

16 in Santa Clarita.

There have been 1,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide, and 21 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.