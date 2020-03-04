2020 SCV Man and Woman of the Year nominees announced

The nominees for the Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year were announced during the 2020 Paparazzi Party on Wednesday.
Held once again at Wayne and Dianne Crawford’s home in Sand Canyon, the event was emceed by last year’s winners, Ed Masterson and Pam Ingram.
“Tonight’s event is when we highlight all the nominees from the various organizations that have submitted their man and/or woman of the year,” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, an event organizer and the 2018 Woman of the Year. “The nominations are all about volunteers that are people in the community who have volunteered for years.”
Mercado-Fortine said some of the recipients can volunteer for upwards of two to three organizations at a time, and that the Man and Woman of the Year program is designed to honor volunteerism.
The 54th annual 2020 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Dinner will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
This year 21 nominating organizations named 13 men and 14 women.
2020 nominees for SCV Man of the Year:
- Hunt Braly – Bridge to Home
- Dale Donohoe – HMN Foundation
- Alan Ferdman – Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers.
- Jeff Hacker – Carousel Ranch
- Taylor Kellstrom – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Circle of Hope, JCI Santa Clarita
- Brian Koegle – COC Foundation, SCV Chamber of Commerce, SCV Senior Center
- Alan Pollack – SCV Historical Society
- Dave Reeves – Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley
- Josh Rivas – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV
- Richard Sandnes – Boys and Girls Club of SCV
- Gordon Uppman – Rancho Camulos Museum
- John Vance – Single Mothers Outreach
- Bill West – Friends of Hart Park and Museum
2020 nominees fo SCV Woman of the Year:
- Nola Aronson – VIA
- Janis Ashley – Friends of Hart Park and Museum
- Ann-Marie Bjorkman – Boys and Girls Club of SCV
- Maria Christopher – Rancho Camulos Museum
- Sharlene Duzick – JCI Santa Clarita
- Peggy Edwards – Bridge to Home
- Dianne Erskin-Hellrigel – Community Hiking Club
- Janine Jones – American Cancer Society
- Laura Kirchhoff – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV
- Mitzi Like – HMN Foundation
- Nancy Starczk – SCV Chamber of Commerce
- Julie Sturgeon – SCV Senior Center
- Teresa Todd – Carousel Ranch
- Laura Troost – Zonta Club of SCV
Advertisement