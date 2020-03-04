2020 SCV Man and Woman of the Year nominees announced

The nominees for the Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year were announced during the 2020 Paparazzi Party on Wednesday.

Held once again at Wayne and Dianne Crawford’s home in Sand Canyon, the event was emceed by last year’s winners, Ed Masterson and Pam Ingram.

2019 Man and Woman of the Year, Ed Masterson, left, and Pam Ingram welcome the nominees and attendees to the 2020 Paparazzi Party for the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year held at the Home of Wayne and Dianne Crawford in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Tonight’s event is when we highlight all the nominees from the various organizations that have submitted their man and/or woman of the year,” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, an event organizer and the 2018 Woman of the Year. “The nominations are all about volunteers that are people in the community who have volunteered for years.”

Mercado-Fortine said some of the recipients can volunteer for upwards of two to three organizations at a time, and that the Man and Woman of the Year program is designed to honor volunteerism.

The 54th annual 2020 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Dinner will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This year 21 nominating organizations named 13 men and 14 women.

The 2020 men nominees for the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year pose photos by the pool at the Home of Wayne and Dianne Crawford in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

2020 nominees for SCV Man of the Year:

Hunt Braly – Bridge to Home

Dale Donohoe – HMN Foundation

Alan Ferdman – Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers.

Jeff Hacker – Carousel Ranch

Taylor Kellstrom – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Circle of Hope, JCI Santa Clarita

Brian Koegle – COC Foundation, SCV Chamber of Commerce, SCV Senior Center

Alan Pollack – SCV Historical Society

Dave Reeves – Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Josh Rivas – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV

Richard Sandnes – Boys and Girls Club of SCV

Gordon Uppman – Rancho Camulos Museum

John Vance – Single Mothers Outreach

Bill West – Friends of Hart Park and Museum

The 2020 women nominees for the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year pose photos by the pool at the Home of Wayne and Dianne Crawford in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

2020 nominees fo SCV Woman of the Year:

Nola Aronson – VIA

Janis Ashley – Friends of Hart Park and Museum

Ann-Marie Bjorkman – Boys and Girls Club of SCV

Maria Christopher – Rancho Camulos Museum

Sharlene Duzick – JCI Santa Clarita

Peggy Edwards – Bridge to Home

Dianne Erskin-Hellrigel – Community Hiking Club

Janine Jones – American Cancer Society

Laura Kirchhoff – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV

Mitzi Like – HMN Foundation

Nancy Starczk – SCV Chamber of Commerce

Julie Sturgeon – SCV Senior Center

Teresa Todd – Carousel Ranch

Laura Troost – Zonta Club of SCV