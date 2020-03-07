American Cancer Society hosts triple fundraiser

Members of the American Cancer Society on the Relay for Life team, raised money for cancer in not one way, but three, on Saturday.

This year, organizers decided to fundraise through three different avenues: knife sharpening services, boutique sales and a chili cook-off. The fundraiser was named the “triple fundraiser”.

Danny Gaerlan serves himself a cup of Chili at the American Cancer Society’s Chili Cook-off Saturday afternoon. March 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“We’ve been offering the knife sharpening for the past eight years,” said Patty Shinozaki, event organizer. “Each year, we like to add new things to bring people in.”

30% of services done through the knife sharpening booth, with Pro Sharp, would be donated to the ACS, according to the event’s news release. While guests had their knives sharpened, they could judge a chili-cook off and shop from different vendors.

ACS has held a cooking competition every year for the past four years. More than 10 pots of chili were displayed to be judged at the event and visitors could buy a tasting pass, which would opt them into the competition as a judge. All the bowls of chili were donated to the event to be judged.

Vendors sold a variety of products including makeup, jewelry, fleece blankets, beanies, hair accessories and self-defense products.

To be a vendor at the event, they had to donate to the organization, according to Shinozaki.

Guests sample chili at the American Cancer Society’s Chili Cook-off Saturday afternoon. March 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“I’m here to help out ACS,” said Shelly Quiroz, a chili cook-off judge and vendor at the event. “I want to help get awareness out there about the organization and have fun.

A portion of sales from the vendors was also donated to the organization.

Shinozaki was first introduced to Relay for Life by a friend, but once her mother died from cancer in 2013, she decided to continue working with the organization for her.

“We do a lot and have a lot of other teams who are helping raise money,” said Shinozaki. “It gets a little crazy here, but I like crazy.”

