Armed robbery suspects found in wash

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged armed robbery after a foot pursuit in Canyon Country Wednesday.

“Deputies were conducting a patrol check in the wash when one recognized a suspect wanted for armed robbery,” said Sgt. Aaron Jacob with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conduct a search for a suspect in the wash near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Drive. March 17, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

This incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the wash area, near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road, per officials.

The suspect fled from deputies on foot deeper into the wash, so deputies contained the area and asked the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Aero Bureau helicopter to assist, Jacob added.

With the assistance of the helicopter, deputies were able to locate the suspect and arrested two people on suspicion of armed robbery.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are aided by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau helicopter while conducting a search for a suspect in the wash near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Drive. March 17, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.