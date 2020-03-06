Big-rig on its side results in Highway 14 off-ramp closure

A truck that rolled over onto its side has resulted in the closure of a Highway 14 off-ramp closure Friday morning.
The call was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 9:57 a.m., at the northbound lanes, near the Newhall Avenue off-ramp.
The call originally came in as an 18-wheeler on its side with no injuries, according to Austin Bennett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A Sig Alert was issued at 9:59 a.m. by California Highway Patrol officials. They stated the off-ramp would be closed for an unknown duration.
