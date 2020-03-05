Bowman High named model school

Jereann Bowman High School was one of 43 continuation schools in California to be named a 2020 Model Continuation High School by the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The award is presented every three years with Bowman High School receiving the award for the eighth time in a row since becoming eligible to be nominated in 1999.

“Being recognized once again as Model School of California only fortifies the work we do in making sure our students matter in our community,” said Eran Zeevi, principal at Bowman High. “I am honored to share this award with an outstanding, dedicated staff, who work with so much diligence and care to support our student population.”

The recognition will stay with Bowman high school for three years, until the next awards are given out in 2023. The school will be recognized for the distinction at the California Continuation Education Association state conference in May.

To win the award, schools must complete an application which includes student achievement data. The applications are then reviewed and an on-site visit is conducted by officials with the CCEA.

The award was put into place to recognize continuation schools which serve at-risk teenagers to help them achieve a high school diploma and prepare them for higher education, according to the CCEA website.