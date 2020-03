While politicians vied for a chance to either claim or reclaim seats on Super Tuesday, California residents also made a decision on Proposition 13.

Proposition 13 would authorize $15 billion in state general obligation bonds to help build and modernize public schools. The expected cost to taxpayers was set to be $740 million per year over the next 35 years.

As of the publication of this article, with 41.5% of precincts reporting, 57.8% voted against Prop. 13 with 42.2% in favor.