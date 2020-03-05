COC ranked among top community colleges for Hispanic students

“The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education” magazine ranked College of the Canyons one of the top 25 community colleges for Hispanic students in the nation.

Coming in at No. 22, COC was ranked based on the amount of Hispanic students enrolled and have received an associate’s degree from the college, respectively. The ranks were set based on the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System from the National Center for Education Statistics.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts to meet the needs of a diverse student body,” COC Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook said in a news release. “Higher education is a pathway to life-changing opportunities, but at the same time we recognize students often face obstacles to accomplishing their goals. We have made it our mission to remove barriers that stand in their way, so that no matter their circumstances, every student can access education, be engaged in learning, and ultimately be successful in achieving their full potential.

According to 2018 COC demographics, Hispanic students made up 48% of the school’s population, and in the same year 1,195 out of 2,601 associate’s degrees were awarded to Hispanic students.