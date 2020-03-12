COC to suspend most in-person classes for spring semester

College of the Canyons announced Thursday most classes will be moved to online formats for the duration of the spring semester amid coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.

In a statement released on the college’s website, classes are to remain as usual until Monday, and instructors will contact their students with information on how to move forward.

“This effort is being made out of an abundance of caution in light of concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus. Protecting the health of students and employees remains the college’s top priority,” the statement said.

There have been no known cases of COVID-19 on the school’s campus as of Thursday, per the online statement.

Spring break at COC will be observed the week of April 6 to 12.