Multi-truck collision shuts down Interstate 5

By Vivianna Shields and Emily Alvarenga

A traffic collision involving three big rigs resulted in a full closure of northbound Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a traffic collision involving three big rigs on northbound Interstate 5, just south of Highway 138, around 3:15 a.m., according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene of the accident just after 3 a.m., according to Officer Dion Conley.

Once on the scene, firefighters identified an unknown corrosive material that was leaking from one of the big rigs, Bennett said.

A SigAlert was issued just after 3:30 a.m., fully shutting down all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 at Parker Road in Castaic.

NB I-5 at Parker ALL LANES CLOSED.

NB I-5 at SR-138 only left lane open. https://t.co/cpFzNNbimv — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 11, 2020

“Call came in as a traffic collision, and we were on the scene at 3:35 a.m,” Bennett said, adding that there were no injuries as a result of the collision. “Spilled corrosive material on roadways and (units on the scene) requested Hazmat.”

The SigAlert remained in place as of 8 a.m. as Hazmat units remained on the scene to clean a spill of organic acid of unknown quantity in the lanes, Conley added.

Units were still on the scene as of 9 a.m., according to Bennett.