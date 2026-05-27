McLean, city pursuing greater representation in SCAG 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has achieved an important milestone in strengthening its path toward greater regional representation within the Southern California Association of Governments, the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, the city announced in a news release.

During SCAG’s Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly on May 7, members unanimously approved a bylaw amendment proposed by Councilwoman Marsha McLean that expands the criteria used when evaluating Regional Council district boundaries, according to the release.

Expanding the criteria could provide a path for the city of Santa Clarita to secure a single-city district within SCAG’s governing body, which would enhance the city’s representation and advocacy on regional issues and funding opportunities, the release said.

“This milestone was a long time coming and a critical step in increasing the city’s representation and influence on regional policies that affect our everyday lives,” McLean said in the release. “From transportation funding and Metrolink connectivity to housing and long-term regional planning, strong representation on SCAG’s policy committees and Regional Council is essential to advancing Santa Clarita’s interests.”

The city of Santa Clarita is currently part of SCAG’s 67th Regional Council District, which it shares with the city of San Fernando. Representation rotates every two years between the two cities. As Santa Clarita has continued to grow, consistent representation and advocacy on regional transportation, housing, infrastructure and funding priorities is important, the release said.

While the amendment does not immediately create a single-city district for Santa Clarita, it establishes a framework for future district evaluations by allowing additional factors to be considered when determining representation.

SCAG serves six Southern California counties and 191 cities, coordinating regional planning efforts tied to transportation, sustainability, housing and economic development.