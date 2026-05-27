Deputies offer warning before operation  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station offered a warning Tuesday ahead of a planned operation Thursday for motorcycle safety.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Mark Perkins, who leads the Traffic Unit, said the station was giving a head’s up because the purpose of the operation is “just to get the word out and make people more aware.”

The operation, which is scheduled to happen 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, is being funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the station’s alert.

However, unlike DUI checkpoints, the notification was not a requirement, but a decision to “make everything as safe as possible,” Perkins said.

There’s been no shortage of conversation around the topic of two-wheeled safety recently, including from the city manager at City Hall, and more recently, from the captain of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Commenters have spoken at several City Council meetings, especially of late, complaining about problems on the paseos, including safety concerns about riders who are bringing e-motorcycles, or modified e-bikes on there, as well. Given that a few modifications can turn a so-called “e-bike” into what is essentially an “e-motorcycle,” the lines of perception and distinction are becoming blurred between the two specific modes of two-wheeled transport.

“The top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes,” according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station alert. “Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly one-third of all crashes in the state.”

The station also offered some things to keep in mind any time someone is behind the wheel.

Drivers are reminded to: Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots; use turn signals when changing lanes; never follow a motorcycle too closely and keep a safe distance; and allow enough space before turning into an intersection.

Motorcyclists are reminded to: Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear; consider adding reflective tape to increase their visibility to other drivers; always keep lights on, even during the day; signal well in advance before changing lanes, watch for turning vehicles and don’t assume other drivers’ visibility.

The last thing mentioned in the alert: Even though lane-splitting is legal, it’s not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.

Recently, the city also shared what it takes for an e-motorcycle to be operated legally on public streets in the city.

The rider possesses a valid Class M2 (motorcycle) license; wear a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet; register the vehicle with the DMV; make sure it’s insured; and that it’s equipped with required safety features, including working headlights, taillights, turn signals, mirrors and a horn, according to an email from Joe Redmond, a city spokesman.

He also wrote that “standard e-bikes are not subject to confiscation or impoundment solely based on being operated as e-bikes,” as they are allowed legally wherever traditional bikes are, per state law.

“However, many of the vehicles currently being encountered are classified as electric motorcycles or off-highway vehicles rather than legally defined e-bikes. If those vehicles are operated illegally on public streets, they may be cited and/or impounded,” he said.

A failure to meet the requirements listed can result in “citations, fines or impoundment of the vehicle,” he added.