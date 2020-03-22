County confirms 71 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed 71 new cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, and one new death Sunday.

The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Public Health has identified 409 cases across all areas in L.A. County, including five deaths, while the Santa Clarita Valley has had nine confirmed cases.

Twelve cases reported earlier were found to not be L.A. County residents upon further investigation.

Because there are positive cases across the entire county, residents shouldn’t think one location is safer than the other.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, as Public Health works to identify any others who have come in contact with those individuals.

Additional information regarding the 132 new reported cases in the last 48 hours is pending the completion of investigations.