State, county issue order to stay at home

Santa Clarita Valley residents are now ordered to stay at home and most businesses must close, under a new statewide measure issued on Thursday.

“This is a moment, we need to make tough decisions,” Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via a live broadcast Thursday. “This is a moment where we need some straight talk, and we need to tell people the truth. We need to bend the curve in the state of California. And in order to do that, we need to recognize reality.”

His announcement came just moments after the county of Los Angeles issued a similar order for residents to stay at home via a new measure called “Safer at Home.”

The county’s order begins at midnight Thursday countywide and is expected to continue until April 19. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the SCV, and city of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement, emphasizing the need to increase social distancing countywide.

Residents can only leave their homes for essential activities such as to get medicine, groceries or to the bank.

“The order, which we are calling Safer at Home, is the next step to protecting our residents in the coronavirus by increasing social distancing,” said Barger. “We know that staying at home and living in close contact is the best way to prevent community spread. We know that social distancing does not mean restriction from going outside and does not mean isolation.”

All businesses that do not provide “essential services” and have workers present must halt operations by Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The order comes after the county announced Thursday its second death.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.